Any Decisions of ICC on Kakhovka HPP to Be Legally Null and Void for Russia - Zakharova

(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Any decisions of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in connection with the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) will be legally null and void for Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

Last week, the aide of Ukraine's prosecutor general, Maksym Popov, said that Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin had sent an appeal to the ICC in The Hague in connection with the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP.

"The ICC, in principle, does not have any competence to order any interstate payments, which the Kiev regime immediately began to talk about, since, in fact, it does not consider disputes between states.

And in any case, Russia and many other countries do not participate in the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and bear no obligations under it, as we have repeatedly said. We do not cooperate with this body, any decisions for us will be legally null and void," Zakharova said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The forum will be held on June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.