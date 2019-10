Any military drills conducted near Russia's borders are causing concerns, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Wednesday, commenting on Ukraine's upcoming military exercise in Kherson region

The Ukrainian Air Force announced on Tuesday that the country would hold from October 31-November 4 tactical drills, including live firing from Buk M1 and S-300PT missile systems, in Kherson region, near the border with Russia's Crimea.

"Any drills near our territory, near our borders cannot but raise concerns. I believe this is chiefly our Defense Ministry that deals with these issues," Rudenko told reporters.