Any EU Ban On Russian Nuclear Fuel Imports To Require Phaseout Time - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2023 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Any EU sanctions on Russian nuclear fuel imports should give member states time to find alternative supplies, an official with knowledge of the negotiations told Sputnik.

"It is important to have in mind that several EU member states are still dependent on such nuclear fuel imports from Russia. So, a period of adjustment is needed in the same way that the EU banned the imports of oil from Russia after a specific period of time, allowing dependent member states to adjust as much as possible," the source said.

The source did not confirm that a ban on fuel imports was in the pipeline, saying this decision was up to the member states and that the "debate is at the moment ongoing and decisions aren't made yet."

EU foreign ministers are meeting in Stockholm in a bid to seek a common approach to the European Commission's 11th package of sanctions, which include ending nuclear fuel and diamond imports from Russia and curbing sanctions evasion.

