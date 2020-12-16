Any Event in US Is Dramatized - Russian State Duma Speaker Volodin on US Elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin compared the US elections to a dramatized performance with a poor finale.

"In this country, any action is dramatized. Previously, we were shown a well-staged performance with the election of an electoral college, with candidates competing for each vote.

But now they were unable to end it with a good finale," Volodin said in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta government daily.

He said the distinguishing feature of all previous elections had been that in the end they had been recognized with any results.

"Today, apparently, the United States is entering a new stage for itself, when candidates and parties disagree with the election results. And they are based on facts that really indicate that elections cannot be held in this way," the State Duma speaker concluded.