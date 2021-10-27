Any Forced Changes to Sudan Transitional Government to Put at Risk US Aid - Envoy to UN

Any changes to the transitional government in Sudan conducted by force will put at risk United States financial assistance to the African country, US Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Richard Mills said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Any changes to the transitional government in Sudan conducted by force will put at risk United States financial assistance to the African country, US Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Richard Mills said on Wednesday.

On Monday, the United States suspended $700 million in assistance to Sudan following a military coup in which the civilian-led transitional authority members, including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, were detained. Hamdok has subsequently been released.

"The United States has condemned the military takeover of the transitional government in Sudan. This contravenes the Constitutional Declaration and the democratic aspirations of the Sudanese people and is utterly unacceptable," Mills told a UN Security Council meeting. "As we have said repeatedly, any changes to the transitional government by force in Khartoum put at risk US assistance."