Any Foreign Interference To Deepen Conflict In Libya - Deputy Spokesperson For UN Chief

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 04:30 AM

Any Foreign Interference to Deepen Conflict in Libya - Deputy Spokesperson for UN Chief

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) Any foreign support to warring parties in Libya will only escalate the conflict in the country, the deputy spokesperson for the UN secretary-general said amid the Turkish plans to send troops to the war-torn north African nation.

On Thursday, the Turkish parliament voted to send military reinforcements to the UN-backed Government of National Accord, which is controlling the capital of Tripoli that is besieged by the Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

"The Secretary-General renews his call for an immediate ceasefire in Libya and a return to political dialogue by all parties.

Any foreign support to the warring parties will only deepen the ongoing conflict and further complicate efforts to reach a peaceful and comprehensive political solution," Farhan Haq said in a statement on late Friday.

He also called for respecting the arms embargo imposed by the United Nations on Libya.

"The Secretary-General reiterates that the continued violations of the Security Council arms embargo imposed by resolution 1970 (2011) and as modified by subsequent resolutions only make matters worse. Strict adherence to the embargo is essential for creating an environment favorable to a cessation of hostilities," Haq added.

