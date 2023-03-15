UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2023 | 11:48 PM

Any Initiative Provoking Nuclear Powers' Clash Poses Risks - Lavrov on MQ-9 Incident

Any initiatives that provoke a clash between two nuclear powers always give very serious risks, the United States cannot but understand this, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, commenting on the situation with US drone MQ-9 in the airspace above the Black Sea

"Any incidents that provoke a clash between two great powers, two nuclear powers, the largest in the world, always give very serious risks. It (the United States) cannot fail to understand this," Lavrov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

