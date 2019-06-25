UrduPoint.com
Any Middle East Peace Plan Should Recognize Two-State Solution - UN Chief

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 08:16 PM

Any plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict should be based on a two-state solution, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday as the Trump administration began rolling out its own peace proposal

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Any plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict should be based on a two-state solution, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday as the Trump administration began rolling out its own peace proposal.

"I reiterate the importance of continuing to pursue peace efforts to realize the vision of two states, Israel and Palestine, living side by side in peace and security," Guterres said at a pledging conference for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Guterres spoke as senior Trump administration officials prepared to unveil the economic components of the much-anticipated Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, dubbed the "deal of the century" at a conference in Bahrain. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has said that the Palestinians have already rejected the US proposals, calling it the "prosperity instead of peace" plan.

