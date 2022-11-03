Any N. Korean Nuclear Attack on US, Allies to Result in End of Kim Regime- Joint Statement

UrduPoint.com

Any use of nuclear weapons by North Korea on the United States or its allies will result in the end of Kim Jong Un's regime, the US and South Korea said in a joint statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Any use of nuclear weapons by North Korea on the United States or its allies will result in the end of Kim Jong Un's regime, the US and South Korea said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The joint statement came following the 54th US-South Korea Security Consultative Meeting between US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean National Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup.

"(Austin) noted that any nuclear attack against the United States or its allies and partners, including the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons, is unacceptable and will result in the end of the Kim regime," the joint statement said.

Austin and Lee concurred on the need to bolster readiness against North Korea nuclear and missile threats, including through the newly established Counter-Missile Working Group and reactivated Program Analysis Working Group for US-South Korea Missile Defense, the statement added.

The meeting comes following a series of missile test launches by North Korea in recent days that Pyongyang says were in response to provocative joint exercises between South Korea and the United States.

