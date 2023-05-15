Any Negotiated Ceasefire in Ukraine to Leave Russia in Strong Position - Condoleezza Rice

Former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said on Monday that any negotiated ceasefire in Ukraine at the current stage of the conflict would leave Russian forces in a strong position and allow them to resume their advancement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said on Monday that any negotiated ceasefire in Ukraine at the current stage of the conflict would leave Russian forces in a strong position and allow them to resume their advancement.

"At present, any negotiated ceasefire would leave Russian forces in a strong position to resume their invasion," Rice said in her keynote address at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit.

According to Rice, the determining factors of the Kremlin's decision-making are President Vladimir Putin's belief that Moscow still can win in this conflict and that time is still on its side.

Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security.