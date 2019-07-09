Any New Donbas Talks Formats Should Adhere to UNSC Resolutions - Lavrov

(@imziishan)

Any potential new formats of the talks on the conflict in eastern Ukraine should adhere to the resolutions of the UN Security Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday, commenting on the proposal of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to hold talks in a new format

HIGH TATRAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Any potential new formats of the talks on the conflict in eastern Ukraine should adhere to the resolutions of the UN Security Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday, commenting on the proposal of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to hold talks in a new format.

Zelenskyy suggested a meeting of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany, which make up the Normandy Four format, with the heads of the United States and the United Kingdom.

"Probably, when it comes to serious proposals, they are made first through diplomatic channels, and not publicly through Facebook. But we are ready to consider the proposals that will help to implement the Security Council resolution that approved the Minsk agreements, and not to replace this resolution and the Minsk agreements themselves," Lavrov told reporters on the sidelines of an informal ministerial gathering of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

"For the purposes of the Ukrainian settlement, the existing formats have been created, a contact group with the participation of Kiev, Donetsk and Luhansk, with the support of Russia and the OSCE. And the Normandy format, which in general is the collective author of the Minsk agreements ... These formats, both Normandy and Minsk, were approved by the UN Security Council. This is the tool that needs to be used by the international community," the minister said.

Lavrov added that other proposals had "a right to exist."

"But I will emphasize the most important thing. The emphasis should be on direct dialogue. This is the core of the Minsk agreements," Lavrov said.