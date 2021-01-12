UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Any New Mutation Of COVID-19 To Complicate Situation With Pandemic - WHO Representative

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 09:58 PM

Any New Mutation of COVID-19 to Complicate Situation With Pandemic - WHO Representative

Any new variant of SARS-CoV-2 will complicate the situation involving the coronavirus pandemic, Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) to Russia Melita Vujnovic said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Any new variant of SARS-CoV-2 will complicate the situation involving the coronavirus pandemic, Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) to Russia Melita Vujnovic said on Tuesday.

"Any mutation can have a different effect depending on how the virus behaves. So yes, it complicates the situation," Vujnovic said live on the Rossiya 24 channel when asked whether new COVID-19 variants can complicate the epidemiological situation across the world.

The WHO representative added that the virus' behavior should be constantly monitored to establish whether it can affect mortality or the severity of the disease.

"The higher contagiousness of the virus complicates the situation because it requires much more intensive sanitary and epidemiological measures," Vujnovic said.

In December, the UK informed the WHO of a mutated variant of SARS-CoV-2, which is reported to be 70 percent more transmissible than other coronavirus strains. Although the new strain has not been proven to be more pathogenic, many states shut their borders and suspended travel with the United Kingdom. The closures, however, did not prevent the strain from infiltrating dozens of countries.

Related Topics

World Russia United Kingdom December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;Zayed Higher Organisation&#039;, Sultan bin ..

18 seconds ago

Sharjah Institute for Heritage organises virtual l ..

15 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed’s falcon named Antar finishe ..

30 minutes ago

MBZUAI welcomes first cohort of students

30 minutes ago

US Attorney Condemns Violence Threats at Media Cov ..

2 minutes ago

Ireland to Apologize for Subhuman Conditions in Mo ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.