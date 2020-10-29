Any Peacekeeping Mission in Nagorno-Karabakh Requires Impartial Countries - Mnatsakanyan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Any potential peacekeeping mission in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, where armed clashes have been reported since late September, should involve the participation of impartial countries that have not played a role in stoking the conflict, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told Sputnik.

"But what can be emphasized from the beginning is that any peacekeeping arrangement cannot include those who, in words and deeds, act not as a neutral side but as a party to the conflict," the Armenian foreign minister said.

Peacekeepers deployment was mentioned in the OSCE Budapest Summit decision of 1994, which tasked the High Level Planning Group (HLPG) to develop a plan for the establishment, force structure requirements and operation of a multinational OSCE peacekeeping force in Nagorno-Karabakh.