Any Post-war Plan In Gaza Without Hamas Is 'delusion': Haniyeh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2023 | 05:24 PM

Any post-war plan in Gaza without Hamas is 'delusion': Haniyeh

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh said Wednesday that any plan for post-war Gaza that does not involve the Palestinian group is just a "delusion".

"Any arrangement in Gaza or in the Palestinian cause without Hamas or the resistance factions is a delusion," said Haniyeh in a televised speech.

Haniyeh's comments came a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he will not allow "the entry into Gaza of those who... support terrorism and finance terrorism".

Haniyeh, however, said he was open for talks for ending the Israeli assault and "putting the Palestinian house in order both in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip".

He said Hamas was ready for talks that could lead to a "political path that secures the right of the Palestinian people to their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital".

More Stories From World