Any Reckless Move In Persian Gulf May Lead To Devastating Outcome - Lavrov
Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 03:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Any reckless move in the Persian Gulf can lead to a conflict fraught with unpredictable and destructive consequences, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said commenting on tensions between the US and Iran.
"We witness a buildup of the US naval task force [in the Persian Gulf] amid the ongoing exchange of accusations between Washington and Tehran, which creates the risks of an armed clash," Lavrov said in a written interview with Germany's Rheinische Post newspaper.
"Any reckless move may lead to a conflict fraught with unpredictable and destructive consequences," he added.