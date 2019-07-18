Any Reckless Move in Persian Gulf May Lead to Devastating Outcome - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Any reckless move in the Persian Gulf can lead to a conflict fraught with unpredictable and destructive consequences, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said commenting on tensions between the US and Iran.

"We witness a buildup of the US naval task force [in the Persian Gulf] amid the ongoing exchange of accusations between Washington and Tehran, which creates the risks of an armed clash," Lavrov said in a written interview with Germany's Rheinische Post newspaper.

"Any reckless move may lead to a conflict fraught with unpredictable and destructive consequences," he added.