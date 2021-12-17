UrduPoint.com

Any Response To Russia's Proposals On Ukraine To Involve US Allies In Europe - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 12:20 AM

Any Response to Russia's Proposals on Ukraine to Involve US Allies in Europe - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Any response to Russia's proposals regarding de-escalation of tensions around Ukraine will be shaped jointly with US allies in Europe, Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said on Thursday.

"The United States has continuously worked with our allies and partners to share intelligence, develop responses and communicate our united position to Russia to deescalate and return to dialogue and diplomacy. Any response to Russian proposals to resolve the crisis will involve our allies and partners," Donfried said in a video message.

