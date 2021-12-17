WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Any response to Russia's proposals regarding de-escalation of tensions around Ukraine will be shaped jointly with US allies in Europe, Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said on Thursday.

"The United States has continuously worked with our allies and partners to share intelligence, develop responses and communicate our united position to Russia to deescalate and return to dialogue and diplomacy. Any response to Russian proposals to resolve the crisis will involve our allies and partners," Donfried said in a video message.