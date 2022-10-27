UrduPoint.com

Any Russian Attack On US Commercial Satellites To Be Met With Adequate Response - Kirby

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2022 | 10:24 PM

Any attack by Russia against US commercial satellites would be met with an appropriate response, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Any attack by Russia against US commercial satellites would be met with an appropriate response, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday.

"I would just say that any attack on US infrastructure will be met with a response and it'll be met with a response appropriate to the threat that's posed to our infrastructure," Kirby said after Russia warned US "quasi-civilian" infrastructure used in the Ukraine conflict could become a legitimate target for a strike.

He added that Washington is also concerned that Russia may seek to acquire advanced conventional weapons from Iranians, including surface-to-surface missiles.

"And that would, of course, almost certainly be used to support their war in Ukraine," Kirby said.

On Wednesday, deputy head of the Russian delegation to the UN General Assembly First Committee, Konstantin Vorontsov, said that the United States and its allies use civilian infrastructure in space in armed conflicts. He referred to the Ukraine crisis, specifically.

The official warned that "quasi-civilian" infrastructure could become a legitimate target for a strike.

