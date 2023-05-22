Any UN Reforms Should Be Made Based on Consensus - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Everything that can contribute to improving the efficiency of the UN is extremely important, but any reforms should be made based on consensus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

On Sunday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested reforming the United Nations and its Security Council to better reflect the world as it is today.

"The reform of the UN reform is a topic that has been discussed for many years, and raised by many states. Everything that can contribute to improving the effectiveness of the work of the United Nations is extremely important. And all this should be, any decisions on this path should be the product of consensus," Peskov told a briefing.