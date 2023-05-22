UrduPoint.com

Any UN Reforms Should Be Made Based On Consensus - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Any UN Reforms Should Be Made Based on Consensus - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Everything that can contribute to improving the efficiency of the UN is extremely important, but any reforms should be made based on consensus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

On Sunday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested reforming the United Nations and its Security Council to better reflect the world as it is today.

"The reform of the UN reform is a topic that has been discussed for many years, and raised by many states. Everything that can contribute to improving the effectiveness of the work of the United Nations is extremely important. And all this should be, any decisions on this path should be the product of consensus," Peskov told a briefing.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World United Nations Narendra Modi Sunday All

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre signs MoU with NY ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre signs MoU with NYU Abu Dhabi to bolster collabo ..

10 minutes ago
 ICESCO’s Sharjah office announces new strategy

ICESCO’s Sharjah office announces new strategy

25 minutes ago
 25 government communication experts participate in ..

25 government communication experts participate in integrated training programme ..

25 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah Civil Aviation D ..

Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah Civil Aviation Department

39 minutes ago
 ADIHEX launches first ‘Best Hunting Knife’ com ..

ADIHEX launches first ‘Best Hunting Knife’ competition

40 minutes ago
 Indonesian Humanitarian Assistance for Flood Affec ..

Indonesian Humanitarian Assistance for Flood Affectees of Sindh and Balochistan ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.