Any US Delegation to Iraq Will Discuss Partnership, Not Troop Withdrawal - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Any delegation that the United States sends to Iraq will discuss only the strategic partnership between the two countries, and not plans to withdraw, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Friday.

"At this time, any delegation sent to Iraq would be dedicated to discussing how to best recommit to our strategic partnership - not to discuss troop withdrawal, but our right, appropriate force posture in the middle East," Ortagus said.

Earlier on Friday, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi during a telephone conversation with Pompeo called on Washington to send delegates to Iraq to discuss the future withdrawal of foreign forces from the country.