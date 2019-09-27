A possible agreement between Kabul and Washington would lead to numerous violations on the part of the latter and even become an "occupation document" that justifies the US invasion, Afghan presidential candidate Abdul Latif Pedram told Sputnik in an interview

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) A possible agreement between Kabul and Washington would lead to numerous violations on the part of the latter and even become an "occupation document" that justifies the US invasion, Afghan presidential candidate Abdul Latif Pedram told Sputnik in an interview.

"I have written a book about a possible agreement between Kabul and Washington. The United States violates this agreement dozens of times in my book. It, therefore, can be said that this agreement would be an occupation document issued in the hands of the United States. We are struggling to get rid of the US occupation," Latif Pedram, a former lawmaker, leads Afghanistan's liberal National Congress Party, said.

The presidential candidate expressed concerns over the electoral process in the country, saying that no transparent vote was possible in the current conditions of insecurity. He also pointed to the lack of technology that could be used to accurately count the number of votes cast in the upcoming election.

Latif Pedram also named the usurpation of national resources by incumbent President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, front-runners in the race, as the third point of concern ahead of the vote.

The presidential candidate also stressed that Afghanistan was an occupied country, and people would go to polling places to struggle against Washington's occupation.

"Afghanistan is an occupied country because the United States has violated the national sovereignty and law of this country many times. Americans can come to Afghanistan without question and go back, and no criminal is prosecuted here. These are obvious and clear violations. We go to the polls where decision-makers are Americans, and we participate in the election to struggle with Americans," he said.

Latif Pedram's presidential agenda includes changing the name of the country from Afghanistan to its medieval name, Khorasan. He also believes that the nation's current economic system is unfair and should be changed by creating a collective economy and raising taxes on imports. He is also a fierce supporter of secularism and decentralization of Afghanistan, which, according to the candidate, could ensure equal rights for all Afghan citizens.

Saturday will mark Afghanistan's fourth presidential election since a US-led coalition ousted the Taliban from power in 2001. The election comes amid heavy fighting between national security forces and the Taliban, which has threatened to attack polling places and election offices. Meanwhile, earlier in the month, US-Taliban peace negotiations collapsed when Washington withdrew in response to a Taliban attack that killed a US soldier.