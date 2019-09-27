UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Any US-Kabul Deal To Justify Afghanistan's Occupation- Presidential Candidate Latif Pedram

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 11:01 PM

Any US-Kabul Deal to Justify Afghanistan's Occupation- Presidential Candidate Latif Pedram

A possible agreement between Kabul and Washington would lead to numerous violations on the part of the latter and even become an "occupation document" that justifies the US invasion, Afghan presidential candidate Abdul Latif Pedram told Sputnik in an interview

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) A possible agreement between Kabul and Washington would lead to numerous violations on the part of the latter and even become an "occupation document" that justifies the US invasion, Afghan presidential candidate Abdul Latif Pedram told Sputnik in an interview.

"I have written a book about a possible agreement between Kabul and Washington. The United States violates this agreement dozens of times in my book. It, therefore, can be said that this agreement would be an occupation document issued in the hands of the United States. We are struggling to get rid of the US occupation," Latif Pedram, a former lawmaker, leads Afghanistan's liberal National Congress Party, said.

The presidential candidate expressed concerns over the electoral process in the country, saying that no transparent vote was possible in the current conditions of insecurity. He also pointed to the lack of technology that could be used to accurately count the number of votes cast in the upcoming election.

Latif Pedram also named the usurpation of national resources by incumbent President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, front-runners in the race, as the third point of concern ahead of the vote.

The presidential candidate also stressed that Afghanistan was an occupied country, and people would go to polling places to struggle against Washington's occupation.

"Afghanistan is an occupied country because the United States has violated the national sovereignty and law of this country many times. Americans can come to Afghanistan without question and go back, and no criminal is prosecuted here. These are obvious and clear violations. We go to the polls where decision-makers are Americans, and we participate in the election to struggle with Americans," he said.

Latif Pedram's presidential agenda includes changing the name of the country from Afghanistan to its medieval name, Khorasan. He also believes that the nation's current economic system is unfair and should be changed by creating a collective economy and raising taxes on imports. He is also a fierce supporter of secularism and decentralization of Afghanistan, which, according to the candidate, could ensure equal rights for all Afghan citizens.

Saturday will mark Afghanistan's fourth presidential election since a US-led coalition ousted the Taliban from power in 2001. The election comes amid heavy fighting between national security forces and the Taliban, which has threatened to attack polling places and election offices. Meanwhile, earlier in the month, US-Taliban peace negotiations collapsed when Washington withdrew in response to a Taliban attack that killed a US soldier.

Related Topics

Election Taliban Attack Afghanistan Kabul Technology Washington Vote Threatened Lead United States Congress Criminals Ashraf Ghani All From Agreement Race

Recent Stories

38 depts functioning under industries, production ..

3 minutes ago

Syria FM Says Will Agree With UN Chief on Date of ..

3 minutes ago

Syrian Minister to Meet UN Chief Friday to Agree o ..

3 minutes ago

Working Group on Repatriation of Russian Children ..

3 minutes ago

Syria Foreign Minister Says Head of Constitutional ..

8 minutes ago

Congressional Democrats Accuse NRA of Giving Russi ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.