Any US Shift on Iran Nuclear Deal Could Entail Change in Sanctions Policy - UN Rapporteur

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Any shift in the US policy on the Iran nuclear deal under the next administration is likely to have an effect on the sanctions regime against the Islamic republic, Alena Douhan, UN special rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights, told Sputnik.

"I don't want to speculate on what a new US government might do with respect to sanctions because there are too many variables ... Of course, it is known that Joe Biden has been favorable toward the nuclear deal - the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action - which was negotiated when he was the vice president. As the Trump administration's withdrawal from that deal was the trigger for today's increasingly tighter US sanctions against Iran, any change in US policy regarding the deal could have an impact on the sanctions.

For now, it is too early to know what might happen," Douhan said in an interview.

In the run-up to Biden's arrival at the White House in January, there has been a speculation about the fate of the Iran nuclear deal, which was abandoned by the United States in 2018. The incumbent Donald Trump administration has since reinstated sanctions on Tehran as part of a maximum pressure campaign. Earlier in December, the US president-elect said that he might rejoin the 2015 multilateral deal if Iran returned to full compliance.