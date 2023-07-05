(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Any war can be ended quickly, this can be done either by concluding a peace treaty or by doing what the United States did in 1945 when it used nuclear weapons against the Japanese islands, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday.

"In general, any war, even a world war, can be ended very quickly. Well, (it can be done) either if a peace treaty is signed, or if you do what the Americans did in 1945, when they used their nuclear weapons and bombed two Japanese cities ” Hiroshima and Nagasaki. They really curtailed the military campaign then, the price is the life of almost 300,000 civilians," Medvedev said in a video address posted on his Telegram account.