UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anyone Attempting To Jeopardize Political Process In Libya May Face Sanctions - Le Drian

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 11:21 PM

Anyone Attempting to Jeopardize Political Process in Libya May Face Sanctions - Le Drian

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday anyone who attempts to jeopardize the political process and holding of the Libyan general election later this year might be subjected to sanctions

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday anyone who attempts to jeopardize the political process and holding of the Libyan general election later this year might be subjected to sanctions.

"It is vitally imperative that the electoral Calendar be respected, and the legislative and presidential elections must take place on December 24," Le Drian said during a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Libya.

"This calendar is a cornerstone of the transition process. We must in no way budge on the date of December 24, whatever the reason may be. Anyone who attempts to jeopardize the political process may be designated for sanctions," he said.

Le Drian said the date for holding the election was disputed by some Libyan Political Dialogue Forum participants held in Geneva earlier this month.

He further reminded the date was fixed by the Political Dialogue Forum, endorsed by the relevant UN Security Council resolution and the Berlin Conference held on June 23.

Last fall, Libyan rivals held UN-facilitated talks in Geneva, which ended with signing a nationwide ceasefire agreement. In early February, the Swiss-hosted round of intra-Libyan talks led to the election of an interim Government of National Unity that will be in charge until the December 24 election.

Related Topics

Election Resolution United Nations Europe Berlin Geneva Libya February May June December Government Agreement Election 2018

Recent Stories

Board of Directors of UAE Space Agency discusses p ..

39 minutes ago

UAE promotes cultural, economic cooperation with C ..

39 minutes ago

Second season of Abu Dhabi Arts Society launched

2 hours ago

Belarus crackdown 'completely unacceptable': UN ri ..

3 minutes ago

At least 45 dead in Germany as storms ravage Europ ..

3 minutes ago

Industrial boost programmes on cards: Dr Firdous

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.