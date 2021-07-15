Anyone Attempting to Jeopardize Political Process in Libya May Face Sanctions - Le Drian

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday anyone who attempts to jeopardize the political process and holding of the Libyan general election later this year might be subjected to sanctions

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday anyone who attempts to jeopardize the political process and holding of the Libyan general election later this year might be subjected to sanctions.

"It is vitally imperative that the electoral Calendar be respected, and the legislative and presidential elections must take place on December 24," Le Drian said during a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Libya.

"This calendar is a cornerstone of the transition process. We must in no way budge on the date of December 24, whatever the reason may be. Anyone who attempts to jeopardize the political process may be designated for sanctions," he said.

Le Drian said the date for holding the election was disputed by some Libyan Political Dialogue Forum participants held in Geneva earlier this month.

He further reminded the date was fixed by the Political Dialogue Forum, endorsed by the relevant UN Security Council resolution and the Berlin Conference held on June 23.

Last fall, Libyan rivals held UN-facilitated talks in Geneva, which ended with signing a nationwide ceasefire agreement. In early February, the Swiss-hosted round of intra-Libyan talks led to the election of an interim Government of National Unity that will be in charge until the December 24 election.