Aoun Calls To Change Lebanon's Political System, Introduce Secularism Amid Crisis

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 12:00 AM

Aoun Calls to Change Lebanon's Political System, Introduce Secularism Amid Crisis

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Sunday called for changes in the country's political system and proclaim a secular state amid the crisis fueled by the recent major blast in the Beirut port and economic hardships.

The president addressed the public on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Greater Lebanon state.

"I call for the declaration of Lebanon as a secular state, and I pledge to call for dialogue with religious and political leaders in order to come to the wording acceptable to all, which will be reflected in the relevant amendments to the constitution .

.. Lebanon needs a new understanding in the management of its affairs, which would be based on the citizenship and secularism of the state," Aoun said, as broadcast by Lebanese tv channels.

The president added that Lebanon is seen as several separate republics instead of one unified state due to the division of power among different religious communities.

