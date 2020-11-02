Aoun, Hariri Discuss Formation of New Lebanese Government, 'No Third Party' Involved

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Consultations on the formation of a new government in Lebanon are underway between President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, with no third party involved in the talks, Aoun's office said on Monday.

"The consultations on the creation of a government are being held in line with the constitution and exclusively between President Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, and there is no third party in [the talks]," the office wrote on Twitter.

The consultation process still continues as it has been prompted by the country's supreme national interest, the office added.

Hariri, who had previously twice assumed the position of the head of Lebanon's council of ministers, was re-elected as the new prime minister on October 22 following the resignation of former Prime Minister Mustapha Adib.

The cabinet, which had been led by Hariri since 2016, resigned on October 29, 2019, amid mass anti-government protests triggered by the devastating financial and economic crises. Hariri had also occupied the post of the government head from 2009-2011.

The new government was subsequently formed in January 2020, when Hassan Diab was appointed as the country's new prime minister. However, Diab's rule did not last long, as his government stepped down in August in the wake of the deadly Beirut port blast, which left over 200 people killed and thousands of others injured.

Mustapha Adib, who� served one month in office as the country's prime minister after Diab, resigned on September 26 after failing to form a new government amid internal political disputes.

