Aoun, Macron Via Phone Discuss Government Crisis, Efforts to Form It As Soon As Possible

Lebanese President Michel Aoun and French President Emmanuel Macron have discussed in a phone conversation the current government crisis and affirmed the necessity to form a new cabinet as soon as possible, Aoun's press office said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Lebanese President Michel Aoun and French President Emmanuel Macron have discussed in a phone conversation the current government crisis and affirmed the necessity to form a new cabinet as soon as possible, Aoun's press office said on Friday.

"President Aoun has received a call from French President Emmanuel Macron, and two parties discussed the current government situation and addressed the need to continue efforts to form a new cabinet as soon as possible," the office wrote on Twitter.

So far, newly-appointed Prime Minister Mustapha Adib has failed to present the new cabinet despite the demand by Macron to do so until September 14. In return, Macron promised to hold a conference to gather aid for the country.