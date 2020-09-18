- Home
- World
- News
- Aoun, Macron Via Phone Discuss Government Crisis, Efforts to Form It As Soon As Possible
Aoun, Macron Via Phone Discuss Government Crisis, Efforts To Form It As Soon As Possible
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 03:28 PM
Lebanese President Michel Aoun and French President Emmanuel Macron have discussed in a phone conversation the current government crisis and affirmed the necessity to form a new cabinet as soon as possible, Aoun's press office said on Friday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Lebanese President Michel Aoun and French President Emmanuel Macron have discussed in a phone conversation the current government crisis and affirmed the necessity to form a new cabinet as soon as possible, Aoun's press office said on Friday.
"President Aoun has received a call from French President Emmanuel Macron, and two parties discussed the current government situation and addressed the need to continue efforts to form a new cabinet as soon as possible," the office wrote on Twitter.
So far, newly-appointed Prime Minister Mustapha Adib has failed to present the new cabinet despite the demand by Macron to do so until September 14. In return, Macron promised to hold a conference to gather aid for the country.