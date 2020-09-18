UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aoun, Macron Via Phone Discuss Government Crisis, Efforts To Form It As Soon As Possible

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 03:28 PM

Aoun, Macron Via Phone Discuss Government Crisis, Efforts to Form It As Soon As Possible

Lebanese President Michel Aoun and French President Emmanuel Macron have discussed in a phone conversation the current government crisis and affirmed the necessity to form a new cabinet as soon as possible, Aoun's press office said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Lebanese President Michel Aoun and French President Emmanuel Macron have discussed in a phone conversation the current government crisis and affirmed the necessity to form a new cabinet as soon as possible, Aoun's press office said on Friday.

"President Aoun has received a call from French President Emmanuel Macron, and two parties discussed the current government situation and addressed the need to continue efforts to form a new cabinet as soon as possible," the office wrote on Twitter.

So far, newly-appointed Prime Minister Mustapha Adib has failed to present the new cabinet despite the demand by Macron to do so until September 14. In return, Macron promised to hold a conference to gather aid for the country.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Twitter September From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

PTCL successfully concludes Justuju Program 2020

8 minutes ago

SMEDA to organize training on "Importance of ERP f ..

3 minutes ago

Claims of Belarus Rights Violations Seek Provoking ..

3 minutes ago

Ali Zaidi asks Bilawal to stop making irresponsibl ..

3 minutes ago

Who is the top tax-payer among politicians in the ..

12 minutes ago

Large Oil Tanker Previously Operating in Venezuela ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.