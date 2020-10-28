(@FahadShabbir)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev has assured Lebanese President Michel Aoun that Moscow intends to continue its support of Beirut in various directions, including the economic sector, the head of Aoun's office press service, Rafic Shlala, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, a high-level Russian delegation led by Lavrentiev paid a one-day official visit to the Lebanese capital, during which the officials are set to meet representatives of the country's authorities to discuss an upcoming conference on the return of refugees to Syria, which is scheduled to be held in Damascus in early November.

"Lavrentiev conveyed condolences of President Vladimir Putin in regard with the blast victims in the port of Beirut and affirmed Russia's intention to continue to support Lebanon in various fields, including the economic one, and also on the international and regional arena," Shlala said.

In response, the Lebanese president has extended greetings to the Russian leader and his gratitude over rapid assistance provided by Moscow, including a field hospital and several planes with medical equipment and drugs, in the wake of the August powerful explosion, which killed over 200 people and injured thousands of others.�

"The president noted the importance of continued support by Russia, including the issue of the refugees' return," Shlala added.

Lavrentiev has also discussed with Aoun the importance of the November international conference and invited Beirut to participate in the event, according to the press service head.

Shlala noted that such issues as the demarcation of the Lebanon-Israel maritime border and the country's internal political process were not raised during the session.