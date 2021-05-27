UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AP Admits It Made Mistakes In Firing Of Journalist With Pro-Palestinian Views - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 01:32 PM

AP Admits It Made Mistakes in Firing of Journalist With Pro-Palestinian Views - Reports

The Associated Press (AP) news agency has admitted it made mistakes in firing last week its junior news associate Emily Wilder over social media policy violation, The Washington Post newspaper reported on Thursday, citing an audio recording of a conversation of the news agency's managers and staffers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The Associated Press (AP) news agency has admitted it made mistakes in firing last week its junior news associate Emily Wilder over social media policy violation, The Washington Post newspaper reported on Thursday, citing an audio recording of a conversation of the news agency's managers and staffers.

The AP abruptly fired Wilder, two week after she joined the news agency in April, after Republicans from the Stanford College that she graduated retrieved old tweets featuring the reporter's pro-Palestinian views and activism while in university. The story was quickly picked up by Conservative-leaning media outlets. The AP managers said that her tweets were biased, while Wilder insists she was never told which of her tweets were problematic. The decision sparked a backlash among AP staffers who penned an open letter, saying Wilder's firing was mishandled and demanding "more clarity" about the reasons.

In light of growing frustration, the AP did not issue public statements with apologies or acknowledgment of mistakes. Instead, senior managers took a much more apologetic tack, organizing a town hall meeting with employees on Wednesday to express their regret over the company's handling of the situation, the newspaper reported.

"We thought this was the type of internal, personnel issue that AP is used to dealing with. What we failed to see is how this impacted our staff broadly in so many ways. ... We saw it primarily as an issue of social media standards. We failed to see that it is much deeper than that," Julie Pace, the AP's Washington bureau chief and assistant managing editor, told employees, adding that the incident was "more than an HR issue."

Managing editor Brian Carovillano, in turn, noted that it was still "the right decision" to fire the news associate.

"We want to acknowledge that we made missteps in handling this crisis," deputy managing editor Amanda Barrett said, assuring staffers that the AP will protect them when they face threats online.

Earlier this week, the news agency announced launching a review of its social media guidelines. The current rules require AP staffers to refrain from declaring their views on controversial public issues in any public forum, as well as bans them from partaking in organized action in support of causes or movements.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Washington Social Media Company April Post Media From

Recent Stories

Namibia's president, first lady test positive for ..

4 minutes ago

Azam Swati conducts window trail inspection from S ..

4 minutes ago

Mali's Interim President, Prime Minister Released ..

4 minutes ago

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

4 minutes ago

26 women cricketers invited for training camp in M ..

42 minutes ago

Fake online shopping webs looting twin cities resi ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.