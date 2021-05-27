AP Admits It Made Mistakes in Firing of Journalist With Pro-Palestinian Views - Reports

The Associated Press (AP) news agency has admitted it made mistakes in firing last week its junior news associate Emily Wilder over social media policy violation, The Washington Post newspaper reported on Thursday, citing an audio recording of a conversation of the news agency's managers and staffers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The Associated Press (AP) news agency has admitted it made mistakes in firing last week its junior news associate Emily Wilder over social media policy violation, The Washington Post newspaper reported on Thursday, citing an audio recording of a conversation of the news agency's managers and staffers.

The AP abruptly fired Wilder, two week after she joined the news agency in April, after Republicans from the Stanford College that she graduated retrieved old tweets featuring the reporter's pro-Palestinian views and activism while in university. The story was quickly picked up by Conservative-leaning media outlets. The AP managers said that her tweets were biased, while Wilder insists she was never told which of her tweets were problematic. The decision sparked a backlash among AP staffers who penned an open letter, saying Wilder's firing was mishandled and demanding "more clarity" about the reasons.

In light of growing frustration, the AP did not issue public statements with apologies or acknowledgment of mistakes. Instead, senior managers took a much more apologetic tack, organizing a town hall meeting with employees on Wednesday to express their regret over the company's handling of the situation, the newspaper reported.

"We thought this was the type of internal, personnel issue that AP is used to dealing with. What we failed to see is how this impacted our staff broadly in so many ways. ... We saw it primarily as an issue of social media standards. We failed to see that it is much deeper than that," Julie Pace, the AP's Washington bureau chief and assistant managing editor, told employees, adding that the incident was "more than an HR issue."

Managing editor Brian Carovillano, in turn, noted that it was still "the right decision" to fire the news associate.

"We want to acknowledge that we made missteps in handling this crisis," deputy managing editor Amanda Barrett said, assuring staffers that the AP will protect them when they face threats online.

Earlier this week, the news agency announced launching a review of its social media guidelines. The current rules require AP staffers to refrain from declaring their views on controversial public issues in any public forum, as well as bans them from partaking in organized action in support of causes or movements.