AP Cameraman Needs No Hospitalization After Being Hurt During Minsk Protests - Doctors

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

A cameraman from Associated Press was only slightly injured during protests in the Belarusian capital on Sunday night and did not require hospitalization, a Minsk hospital, where the journalist was brought for treatment, told Sputnik on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) A cameraman from Associated Press was only slightly injured during protests in the Belarusian capital on Sunday night and did not require hospitalization, a Minsk hospital, where the journalist was brought for treatment, told Sputnik on Monday.

Mstyslav Chernov was hurt while covering protests in downtown Minsk. Angered by the election procedures, protesters built barricades from garbage bins.

In response, the police used tear gas, flash grenades and water cannons.

"Hospitalization was not required," the hospital said, adding that the cameraman had already left the facility.

According to the official results by the election commission, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko has secured over 80 percent of the vote. The office of his main rival, opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, does not recognize the results, claiming that Tikhanovskaya won up to 90 percent of the ballots at some polling places.

