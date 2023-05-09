UrduPoint.com

AP, New York Times Receive 2023 Pulitzer Prizes For Ukraine Conflict Reporting

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2023 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) The Associated Press (AP) and New York Times won 2023 Pulitzer Prizes for their coverage of the conflict in Ukraine, the Pulitzer Prizes organization announced on Monday.

AP won the Pulitzer prize for breaking news photography for its reporting in Ukraine, particularly its work in the city of Mariupol, the organization said in a live-streamed announcement ceremony.

AP also won the organization's public service award for its Ukraine coverage.

The New York Times won the Pulitzer Prize for international reporting for its work on the Ukraine conflict, including coverage of an alleged massacre by Russian forces in Bucha.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has said no residents of Bucha suffered at the hands of Russian forces.

Russia has also called for an independent investigation into the accusations, including identification of the purported victims, times and causes of death, and signs of possible transportation of the deceased.

Pulitzer Prize winners in 2023 also include: the LA Times, in the breaking news reporting category, for secretly recording racist comments by public officials; The Washington Post, in the category of national reporting, for its coverage of US abortion politics; and The Wall Street Journal, in the category of investigative reporting, for coverage of conflicts of interests by US Federal agencies.

