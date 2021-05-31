UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AP Says Fired Pro-Palestinian Journalist Over Having Clear Bias In 'Divisive' Topic

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 04:21 PM

AP Says Fired Pro-Palestinian Journalist Over Having Clear Bias in 'Divisive' Topic

The managing editor of the Associated Press (AP) news agency, Brian Carovillano, clarified in an interview to the CNN that journalist Emily Wilder was fired by AP over showing a bias in "one of the most divisive and difficult stories" the agency covers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) The managing editor of the Associated Press (AP) news agency, Brian Carovillano, clarified in an interview to the CNN that journalist Emily Wilder was fired by AP over showing a bias in "one of the most divisive and difficult stories" the agency covers.

The AP abruptly fired Wilder only two weeks after she joined the news agency in early May over what the agency called was a social media policy violation. The decision was prompted by the resurfacing of Wilder's old tweets featuring pro-Palestinian views and activism while in university. The issue sparked a backlash among AP staffers who penned an open letter, saying Wilder's firing was mishandled and demanding "more clarity" about the reasons.

"Emily Wilder was let go because she had a series of social media posts that showed a clear bias toward one side and against another in one of the most divisive and difficult stories we cover. It was a difficult decision; it was not an easy decision, and it was not a personal decision, and we wish her all the best," Carovillano said as broadcast by CNN's "Reliable Sources.

"

According to the editor, Wilder's old tweets could have put the agency's journalists reporting from inside the war zone in danger.

"Journalists' safety is at stake and the AP's credibility is at stake. Our credibility is constantly under attack. Our social media guidelines exist to protect that credibility, because protecting our credibility is the same as protecting journalists," he stated.

Wilder earlier published an online statement on her termination form the AP, saying that she advocated for human rights in Palestine while at Stanford University and was open about it with her editors. She further added that the Stanford College Republicans launched a smear campaign in an attempt to discredit her through publishing her "already public" history of activism. Wilder added that, as a result of this campaign, she had been receiving many sexist, antisemitic, racist and violent comments.

Related Topics

Firing Attack Palestine Social Media Same May All From Best

Recent Stories

‘Shadi ker lay,’: Azhar Ali asks Babar Azam in ..

12 minutes ago

Iranian Foreign Ministry Says Nuclear Talks in Vie ..

57 seconds ago

Singapore to vaccinate schoolchildren against Covi ..

59 seconds ago

Sharjah&#039;s Real Estate Registration Department ..

22 minutes ago

Buy The Best Phone Within Your Budget of PKR 40,00 ..

23 minutes ago

OPPO becomes one of the first partners of pan-indu ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.