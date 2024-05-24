AP to hold fourth session tomorrow in Cairo

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The fourth public session of the Arab Parliament (AP), chaired by the Speaker of the AP, Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Asoomi, will convene tomorrow at the headquarters of the Arab League.

The session will address the latest political, security, and social developments in the Arab region. Additionally, it will include a comprehensive review of the reports submitted by the parliament's committees.