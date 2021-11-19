Apart From Minsk-Moscow Talks, Contacts With EU Key Towards Crisis Resolution - Dmitry Peskov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) Contacts between Russia and Belarus are not enough to resolve the migration crisis, it is necessary to continue contacts between Minsk and the EU, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Of course, communication between (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko and (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is not enough to find ways to resolve this crisis. It is very important to continue direct contacts between Lukashenko and EU representatives," Peskov said.

Peskov also added that "this is ongoing" and no solutions have been found yet.