Apartment Block In The Hague Collapses After Explosion
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2024 | 06:50 PM
The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Rescue workers with sniffer dogs were scrabbling through the wreckage of a three-storey apartment block in The Hague that collapsed after an explosion and inferno in the early hours of Saturday.
The cause of the blast was not immediately clear but police appealed for information about a car seen speeding away from the scene shortly after the explosion.
At least five homes were destroyed in the incident, authorities said, but it remained unclear how many were trapped under the rubble.
Emergency services took four people to hospital in the immediate aftermath of the building collapse, as elite rescue workers trained on recovering survivors from natural disasters scoured the debris.
An AFP reporter on the scene saw dozens of fire trucks as firefighters battled the blaze from the ground and from higher positions.
Police helicopters circled overhead.
Debris was strewn across the street and several windows had been blown out, the AFP reporter said. Burned-out cars littered the streets.
Huge plumes of smoke were billowing from a large hole where the building stood, with an acrid smell in the air.
After firefighters had extinguished the blaze, heavy construction equipment moved in to try to clear the rubble.
"I was asleep and suddenly there was this huge bang," Adam Muller, a 14-year-old local resident, told AFP.
"I looked out of the window and just saw flames. It's a massive shock," he added.
