Apartment Block In The Hague 'partially Collapsed' After Explosion: Authorities

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Apartment block in The Hague 'partially collapsed' after explosion: authorities

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) A three-storey apartment block in the Hague partially collapsed Saturday after a fire and explosion, firefighters said, with first responders searching for people under the rubble.

"At this moment, the emergency services are busy rescuing and searching for people and fighting the fire," said the city's fire service in a statement.

It was not known how many people could be missing nor what caused the explosion in the block of flats not far from the centre of the city.

According to local media outlet Regio15, several people had already been rescued from the scene.

Homes on multiple floors appeared to have been destroyed by the explosion, said Regio15.

Early images from public broadcaster NOS showed several dozen firefighters tackling a large blaze and breaking down doors to gain access to the block.

