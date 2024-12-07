Open Menu

Apartment Block In The Hague 'partially Collapsed' After Explosion: Authorities

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Apartment block in The Hague 'partially collapsed' after explosion: authorities

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) A three-storey apartment block in The Hague partially collapsed Saturday after a fire and explosion, firefighters said, with first responders searching for people under the rubble.

"At this moment, the emergency services are busy rescuing and searching for people and fighting the fire," said the city's fire service in a statement.

It was not known how many people could be missing nor what caused the explosion in the block of flats not far from the centre of the city.

According to local media outlet Regio15, several people had already been rescued from the scene.

Four people injured in the explosion had been taken to local hospitals, according to the fire service.

"The fire is releasing a lot of smoke in the immediate vicinity... Residents are advised to close windows and doors and turn off ventilation," authorities said.

The city's mayor Jan van Zanen was on site to coordinate rescue efforts, according to Regio15.

Homes on multiple floors appeared to have been destroyed by the explosion, said Regio15.

Early images from public broadcaster NOS showed several dozen firefighters tackling a large blaze and breaking down doors to gain access to the block.

A picture from local news agency ANP showed one person being led away on a stretcher into a waiting ambulance.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Awami National Party The Hague Van SITE Media From

Recent Stories

MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

2 minutes ago
 Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of ..

Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today

35 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father an ..

Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested

14 hours ago
 US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, stri ..

US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike

13 hours ago
France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of poli ..

France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis

14 hours ago
 Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply

Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply

14 hours ago
 Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data ..

Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data boosts Wall Street

14 hours ago
 PTI not to avail relief for creating unrest, viole ..

PTI not to avail relief for creating unrest, violence: Afzal

14 hours ago
 Punjab University students set new records in Nati ..

Punjab University students set new records in National Athletics Championship

14 hours ago
 PU initiates action against students involved in v ..

PU initiates action against students involved in vandalism

14 hours ago

More Stories From World