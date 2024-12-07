Open Menu

Apartment Block In The Hague 'partially Collapsed' After Explosion

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Apartment block in The Hague 'partially collapsed' after explosion

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) A three-storey apartment block in The Hague partially collapsed Saturday after a fire and explosion, firefighters said, with first responders searching for people under the rubble.

Four people have already been pulled out of the debris and taken to hospital, as elite teams with sniffer dogs deployed to rescue others trapped by the disaster.

It was not known how many people were still missing nor what caused the explosion in the block of flats not far from the centre of the city.

An AFP reporter on the scene saw dozens of fire trucks as firefighters battled the blaze from the ground and from higher positions.

Debris was strewn across the street and several windows had been blown out, the AFP reporter said.

Huge plumes of smoke were billowing from a large hole where the building stood, with an acrid smell in the air.

"I was asleep and suddenly there was this huge bang," Adam Muller, a 14-year-old local resident, told AFP.

"I looked out of the window and just saw flames.

It's a massive shock," he added.

Authorities warned locals to keep their windows shut and shut off ventilation systems due to the smoke.

Several homes appeared to have been destroyed by the fire, which broke out around 6:15 am (0515 GMT), according to the emergency services.

The city's mayor Jan van Zanen travelled to the site to coordinate rescue efforts.

"It was like an earthquake," said a 53-year-old man who identified himself as Dimi, declining to give his family name.

"Something collapsed but we didn't see where it came from. I know these neighbours. My kids go to school with them."

"My new car has also been seriously damaged," he added.

Early images from public broadcaster NOS showed several dozen firefighters tackling a large blaze and breaking down doors to gain access to the block.

A picture from local news agency ANP showed one person being led away on a stretcher into a waiting ambulance.

Related Topics

Fire Earthquake Awami National Party Car Man The Hague Van SITE Family From

Recent Stories

MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

31 minutes ago
 Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of ..

Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father an ..

Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested

14 hours ago
 US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, stri ..

US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike

14 hours ago
France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of poli ..

France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis

14 hours ago
 Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply

Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply

14 hours ago
 Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data ..

Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data boosts Wall Street

14 hours ago
 PTI not to avail relief for creating unrest, viole ..

PTI not to avail relief for creating unrest, violence: Afzal

14 hours ago
 Punjab University students set new records in Nati ..

Punjab University students set new records in National Athletics Championship

14 hours ago
 PU initiates action against students involved in v ..

PU initiates action against students involved in vandalism

14 hours ago

More Stories From World