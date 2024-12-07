Apartment Block In The Hague 'partially Collapsed' After Explosion
Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2024 | 01:40 PM
The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) A three-storey apartment block in The Hague partially collapsed Saturday after a fire and explosion, firefighters said, with first responders searching for people under the rubble.
Four people have already been pulled out of the debris and taken to hospital, as elite teams with sniffer dogs deployed to rescue others trapped by the disaster.
It was not known how many people were still missing nor what caused the explosion in the block of flats not far from the centre of the city.
An AFP reporter on the scene saw dozens of fire trucks as firefighters battled the blaze from the ground and from higher positions.
Debris was strewn across the street and several windows had been blown out, the AFP reporter said.
Huge plumes of smoke were billowing from a large hole where the building stood, with an acrid smell in the air.
"I was asleep and suddenly there was this huge bang," Adam Muller, a 14-year-old local resident, told AFP.
"I looked out of the window and just saw flames.
It's a massive shock," he added.
Authorities warned locals to keep their windows shut and shut off ventilation systems due to the smoke.
Several homes appeared to have been destroyed by the fire, which broke out around 6:15 am (0515 GMT), according to the emergency services.
The city's mayor Jan van Zanen travelled to the site to coordinate rescue efforts.
"It was like an earthquake," said a 53-year-old man who identified himself as Dimi, declining to give his family name.
"Something collapsed but we didn't see where it came from. I know these neighbours. My kids go to school with them."
"My new car has also been seriously damaged," he added.
Early images from public broadcaster NOS showed several dozen firefighters tackling a large blaze and breaking down doors to gain access to the block.
A picture from local news agency ANP showed one person being led away on a stretcher into a waiting ambulance.
Recent Stories
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow
Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024
Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested
US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike
France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis
Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply
Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data boosts Wall Street
PTI not to avail relief for creating unrest, violence: Afzal
Punjab University students set new records in National Athletics Championship
PU initiates action against students involved in vandalism
More Stories From World
-
Trump in Paris for Notre Dame reopening, diplomacy4 minutes ago
-
China-Indian Ocean forum to be held in Kunming, China14 minutes ago
-
K-pop, carols, guillotines at S. Korea impeachment protests14 minutes ago
-
Syria army says 'redeploying' in southern Daraa, Sweida provinces34 minutes ago
-
South Korea president sorry but stays put over martial law fiasco34 minutes ago
-
Turkey, Russia and Iran meet in Doha seeking exit from Syria chaos34 minutes ago
-
Apartment block in The Hague 'partially collapsed' after explosion: authorities34 minutes ago
-
Apartment block in The Hague 'partially collapsed' after explosion: authorities44 minutes ago
-
Pakistani embassy showcases its cultural heritage at Washington's Winternational Festival44 minutes ago
-
Ghana votes in tight presidential election race44 minutes ago
-
Trump in Paris as Notre Dame reopens five years after blaze54 minutes ago
-
Dominant England power 533 runs ahead of NZ after Atkinson hat-trick1 hour ago