Apartment Building Collapses in Marseille - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) A four-story apartment building collapsed in the center of Marseille overnight, French media report.

The accident occurred shortly after midnight in the La Plaine district and resulted in the injury of at least two people, the French 20 Minutes newspaper said on Sunday.

The newspaper cited Mayor of Marseille Benoit Payan as saying that a fire at the site of the building collapse was preventing rescue services from carrying out a search operation.

A total of eleven people have been evacuated from the accident site, the Ouest France newspaper said, adding that nine of those evacuated, including two children, are unharmed.