Apartment Fire In Moscow Results In Death Of Two People - Emergency Services

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 09:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) At least two people died and one other was injured in an apartment fire on Universitetskiy Prospekt in Moscow, the emergency services of the Russian capital inform.

The fire erupted in the early hours of Sunday in an apartment on the ninth floor of a residential building.

"It's an 11-storey building, residential .. Unfortunately, two people died in the burning apartment," the Moscow emergency services said in a statement.

The fire was eliminated at around 04:33 local time on Sunday (01:33 GMT). Five people, including two children, were rescued from the floors above. One person was injured.

More Stories From World

