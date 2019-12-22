UrduPoint.com
Apartment Fire Kills 6 In Las Vegas, 13 People Injured - Fire Department

Muhammad Irfan Sun 22nd December 2019 | 05:40 AM

Apartment Fire Kills 6 in Las Vegas, 13 People Injured - Fire Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) An apartment fire in the American city of Las Vegas killed six people and injured 13 more, City's Fire Department said on Saturday.

"In what is believed to be the city's worst fatal fire in history, six people lost their lives and 13 people were injured when the Alphine Apartments Motel, 213 N.

Ninth., caught fire at 4:13 a.m. [GMT 12:13 PM] Saturday - Dec. 21.," the department said.

Moreover, 23 people were displaced due to the tragedy.

