MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) A 2020 summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) is expected to be held on November 11 and 12 in Malaysia's city of Putrajaya, a senior Russian official in APEC said Tuesday.

"The summit is expected to be held there [Putrajaya] in November, the dates are November 11 and 12," Valery Sorokin said at a press conference at Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.