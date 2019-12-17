UrduPoint.com
APEC 2020 Summit Expected On November 11-12 In Malaysia's Putrajaya - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 02:46 PM

A 2020 summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) is expected to be held on November 11 and 12 in Malaysia's city of Putrajaya, a senior Russian official in APEC said Tuesday.

"The summit is expected to be held there [Putrajaya] in November, the dates are November 11 and 12," Valery Sorokin said at a press conference at Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

