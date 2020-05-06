APEC Calls for Free Flow of Supplies, Trade Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Joint Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum calls for a free flow of supplies and trade amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, APEC trade ministers said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

"We will work to facilitate the flow of essential goods and services to fight the pandemic... and minimize disruptions to the global supply chains. We will also ensure that trading links remain open and explore ways to facilitate essential movement of health personnel and business people across borders, without undermining the efforts to prevent the spread of the virus," the joint statement said.

The 21 member states agreed that the COVID-19-induced restrictions should be temporary and targeted, and should not contribute to the erection of unnecessary trade barriers nor contravene World Trade Organization protocols.

The free flow of goods and supplies has emerged as a hot-button issue amid the COVID-19 pandemic as countries vie to procure essential medical equipment and other goods that are in short supply across the world.

The economic forum includes some of the world's preeminent economic powers, including the United States, China and Russia.