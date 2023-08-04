Open Menu

APEC Economies Should Increase Climate Resilient Agricultural Innovation Space - Vilsack

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2023 | 03:20 AM

APEC Economies Should Increase Climate Resilient Agricultural Innovation Space - Vilsack

SEATTLE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The countries of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) group should expand their research and climate resilient agricultural innovation space to help build sustainable agricultural sectors, US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said during the Food Security Ministers Meeting.

"APEC economies should increase research and climate resilient agricultural innovation space," Vilsack said on Thursday. "They can contribute to building sustainable and resilient agricultural sectors."

Vilsack pointed out that these advances must be made accessible to producers of all types worldwide.

"Open markets and science driven regulatory regimes are also critical to innovative new technologies being available," he said.

Vilsack also said that the APEC countries must work to collaborate with other nations to share best practices in innovation on how to mitigate and adapt to climate change.

Moreover, Vilsack warned that the consequences of failing to accelerate eco-cultural productivity growth could be dire.

High-ranking officials and ministers have gathered in Seattle this week to address food security matters as part of the third APEC senior officials' and ministerial meetings.

The APEC Economic Leaders' Week will take place in San Francisco in November.

Related Topics

Agriculture San Francisco Seattle November Market All Share Best

Recent Stories

Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5 ..

Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5Bln Crypto Scheme - Justice De ..

3 hours ago
 US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Pa ..

US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Passing Through Strait of Hormuz ..

3 hours ago
 Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military O ..

Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military Operation of ECOWAS in Niger - ..

3 hours ago
 Senate body unanimously passes Ruet-e-Hilal, Hajj ..

Senate body unanimously passes Ruet-e-Hilal, Hajj & Umrah Regulation Bills, 2023 ..

3 hours ago
 Climate change, population growth, urbanization, p ..

Climate change, population growth, urbanization, placing strains on freshwater s ..

3 hours ago
 Govt's responsibility to make environment inclusiv ..

Govt's responsibility to make environment inclusive for differently-abled people ..

3 hours ago
Public welfare projects mainstay of my 15-month go ..

Public welfare projects mainstay of my 15-month govt: PM

3 hours ago
 Oil Rally Likely to Run Into 6th Week as Saudis Ag ..

Oil Rally Likely to Run Into 6th Week as Saudis Again Add to Production Cuts

3 hours ago
 All parties expected to play role in strengthening ..

All parties expected to play role in strengthening LG system: Minister for Law a ..

4 hours ago
 Building high-quality infrastructure, enhancing re ..

Building high-quality infrastructure, enhancing regional integration priorities ..

4 hours ago
 Tunisian Border Guards Suppress Rebellion by Over ..

Tunisian Border Guards Suppress Rebellion by Over 150 Rescued Migrants - Nationa ..

3 hours ago
 UN raises alarm on escalating food crisis in strif ..

UN raises alarm on escalating food crisis in strife-torn Sudan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World