APEC Economies Should Increase Climate Resilient Agricultural Innovation Space - Vilsack

SEATTLE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The countries of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) group should expand their research and climate resilient agricultural innovation space to help build sustainable agricultural sectors, US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said during the Food Security Ministers Meeting.

"APEC economies should increase research and climate resilient agricultural innovation space," Vilsack said on Thursday. "They can contribute to building sustainable and resilient agricultural sectors."

Vilsack pointed out that these advances must be made accessible to producers of all types worldwide.

"Open markets and science driven regulatory regimes are also critical to innovative new technologies being available," he said.

Vilsack also said that the APEC countries must work to collaborate with other nations to share best practices in innovation on how to mitigate and adapt to climate change.

Moreover, Vilsack warned that the consequences of failing to accelerate eco-cultural productivity growth could be dire.

High-ranking officials and ministers have gathered in Seattle this week to address food security matters as part of the third APEC senior officials' and ministerial meetings.

The APEC Economic Leaders' Week will take place in San Francisco in November.