APEC Expects WTO to Adopt Effective Response to COVID-19 at November Meeting

Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) countries expect the World Trade Organization to adopt an effective COVID-19 response program at the ministerial meeting in late November, the APEC declaration said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) countries expect the World Trade Organization to adopt an effective COVID-19 response program at the ministerial meeting in late November, the APEC declaration said on Friday.

"Seek a pragmatic, effective, and forward-looking multilateral response to COVID-19 at the 12th World Trade Organization (WTO) Ministerial Conference at the end of this month," the declaration read.