APEC Expects WTO To Adopt Effective Response To COVID-19 At November Meeting
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 07:16 PM
Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) countries expect the World Trade Organization to adopt an effective COVID-19 response program at the ministerial meeting in late November, the APEC declaration said on Friday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) countries expect the World Trade Organization to adopt an effective COVID-19 response program at the ministerial meeting in late November, the APEC declaration said on Friday.
"Seek a pragmatic, effective, and forward-looking multilateral response to COVID-19 at the 12th World Trade Organization (WTO) Ministerial Conference at the end of this month," the declaration read.