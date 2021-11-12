UrduPoint.com

APEC Expects WTO To Adopt Effective Response To COVID-19 At November Meeting

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 07:16 PM

APEC Expects WTO to Adopt Effective Response to COVID-19 at November Meeting

Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) countries expect the World Trade Organization to adopt an effective COVID-19 response program at the ministerial meeting in late November, the APEC declaration said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) countries expect the World Trade Organization to adopt an effective COVID-19 response program at the ministerial meeting in late November, the APEC declaration said on Friday.

"Seek a pragmatic, effective, and forward-looking multilateral response to COVID-19 at the 12th World Trade Organization (WTO) Ministerial Conference at the end of this month," the declaration read.

