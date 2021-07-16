UrduPoint.com
APEC Leaders Agree To Facilitate Transfer Of Vaccine Production Technologies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The leaders of APEC countries agreed to facilitate the voluntary transfer of technology for the production of vaccines against the coronavirus and intend to step up efforts to produce and supply drugs, according to the summit's declaration.

"We will only overcome this health emergency by accelerating equitable access to safe, effective, quality-assured, and affordable COVID-19 vaccines. We recognise the role of extensive immunisation against COVID-19 as a global public good.

To that end, we will redouble our efforts to expand vaccine manufacture and supply, support global vaccine sharing efforts, and encourage the voluntary transfer of vaccine production technologies on mutually agreed terms," the joint statement says.

APEC leaders welcomed the varied efforts and contributions of additional resources to combat the pandemic. The health systems of the format countries must be inclusive to cope with "current and future shocks."

