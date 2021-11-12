UrduPoint.com

APEC Leaders Agree To Help Restore Cross-Border Travel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 08:15 PM

APEC Leaders Agree to Help Restore Cross-Border Travel

The leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) members agreed to actively promote the coordination of countries in the region to restore cross-border travel, the final declaration of the annual summit says

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) members agreed to actively promote the coordination of countries in the region to restore cross-border travel, the final declaration of the annual summit says.

"Much of the Asia-Pacific's growth has been stimulated by the ability of people to move across borders for business, tourism, and education," the declaration says.

The losses incurred by countries in economic activity as a result of restrictions on cross-border movement of people due to the COVID-19 pandemic were significant, the document says.

"As we each look at reopening without undermining efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we support APEC playing a greater role in promoting information exchange and coordination measures related to cross-border movement of people, including in relation to air and maritime crew, and COVID-19 testing and vaccination certificates. We will work towards tangible outcomes in 2022," APEC leaders said.

Related Topics

Exchange Business Education

Recent Stories

Noon Polo Cup: Zacky Farms make way to final

Noon Polo Cup: Zacky Farms make way to final

3 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Qatar Agreed to Act as 'Protecting Po ..

Blinken Says Qatar Agreed to Act as 'Protecting Power' of US in Afghanistan

3 minutes ago
 National Under-15 Tutsal Team to be participated i ..

National Under-15 Tutsal Team to be participated in world Under-15 Futsal Cup: S ..

3 minutes ago
 NATO Secretary-General, EU Defense Chiefs to Meet ..

NATO Secretary-General, EU Defense Chiefs to Meet Tuesday for Informal Talks

3 minutes ago
 London Sends Troops to Poland to Provide Engineeri ..

London Sends Troops to Poland to Provide Engineering Assistance in Strengthening ..

6 minutes ago
 CSSHO, PNCA organize introductory seminar on cultu ..

CSSHO, PNCA organize introductory seminar on cultural heritage

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.