APEC Leaders Agree to Help Restore Cross-Border Travel

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) members agreed to actively promote the coordination of countries in the region to restore cross-border travel, the final declaration of the annual summit says.

"Much of the Asia-Pacific's growth has been stimulated by the ability of people to move across borders for business, tourism, and education," the declaration says.

The losses incurred by countries in economic activity as a result of restrictions on cross-border movement of people due to the COVID-19 pandemic were significant, the document says.

"As we each look at reopening without undermining efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we support APEC playing a greater role in promoting information exchange and coordination measures related to cross-border movement of people, including in relation to air and maritime crew, and COVID-19 testing and vaccination certificates. We will work towards tangible outcomes in 2022," APEC leaders said.