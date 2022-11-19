APEC Leaders' Declaration Condemns Ukraine Conflict, Acknowledges Differences of Opinions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) Most leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum condemned the conflict in Ukraine, noting its damaging impact on the global economy, but there were other assessments of the situation and sanctions, the declaration said.

"Most members strongly condemned the (conflict) in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy - constraining growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, heightening energy and food insecurity, and elevating financial stability risks. There were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions," the statement said.

The leaders' declaration largely echoed a joint statement of the APEC ministerial meeting, which also condemned Russia's actions in Ukraine but pointed out that there were other opinions.