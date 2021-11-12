APEC leaders Intend To Promote Exchange Of COVID-19 Vaccines, Reduce Their Cost

Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) countries intend to promote the exchange of COVID-19 vaccines and reduce their cost, according to a declaration published after the Friday summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) countries intend to promote the exchange of COVID-19 vaccines and reduce their cost, according to a declaration published after the Friday summit.

"Support global efforts to share vaccines equitably and expand vaccine manufacture and supply, including through the voluntary transfer of vaccine production technologies on mutually agreed terms," the declaration read.

APEC leaders also intend to "voluntarily reduce the cost of COVID-19 vaccines and related essential COVID-19 medical goods".

"We support deeper regional and international collaboration on COVID-19, in a way that puts people at the centre of our response through coordinated, multi-sectoral approaches and consultation," the declaration read.