UrduPoint.com

APEC Leaders Intend To Promote Exchange Of COVID-19 Vaccines, Reduce Their Cost

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 07:19 PM

APEC leaders Intend To Promote Exchange Of COVID-19 Vaccines, Reduce Their Cost

Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) countries intend to promote the exchange of COVID-19 vaccines and reduce their cost, according to a declaration published after the Friday summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) countries intend to promote the exchange of COVID-19 vaccines and reduce their cost, according to a declaration published after the Friday summit.

"Support global efforts to share vaccines equitably and expand vaccine manufacture and supply, including through the voluntary transfer of vaccine production technologies on mutually agreed terms," the declaration read.

APEC leaders also intend to "voluntarily reduce the cost of COVID-19 vaccines and related essential COVID-19 medical goods".

"We support deeper regional and international collaboration on COVID-19, in a way that puts people at the centre of our response through coordinated, multi-sectoral approaches and consultation," the declaration read.

Related Topics

Exchange Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Troika Plus nations to continue humanitarian assis ..

Troika Plus nations to continue humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

28 seconds ago
 Meeting held to review measures for measles, rubel ..

Meeting held to review measures for measles, rubella campaign in Duki

30 seconds ago
 Balochistan govt to initiates clean drinking water ..

Balochistan govt to initiates clean drinking water projects

4 minutes ago
 U.S. Charged' affaires highlights U.S.-Pakistan mi ..

U.S. Charged' affaires highlights U.S.-Pakistan military-to-military ties

4 minutes ago
 APEC Expects WTO to Adopt Effective Response to CO ..

APEC Expects WTO to Adopt Effective Response to COVID-19 at November Meeting

4 minutes ago
 Latest Global GDP Forecasts Expects 5.9% Growth in ..

Latest Global GDP Forecasts Expects 5.9% Growth in 2021 - Putin

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.