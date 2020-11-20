UrduPoint.com
APEC Leaders Reaffirm Commitment To WTO Rules On Trade During Pandemic

Fri 20th November 2020

The leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member states stress their support for the international trade rules and the importance of transparent trade environment during pandemic, according to a joint declaration issued Friday, following the APEC summit

"We recognise the importance of a free, open, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent and predictable trade and investment environment to drive economic recovery at such a challenging time. In this regard, we reaffirm our support for agreed-upon rules of the [World Trade Organization] WTO in promoting the stability and predictability of international trade flows," the declaration read.

The leaders pointed to the importance of working together to ensure that trade and investment can function during the pandemic.

"We are encouraged by the implementation of measures that facilitate trade and urge Economies to ensure emergency trade measures designed to tackle COVID-19 are consistent with World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules," the declaration read.

The APEC leaders pledged to continue joint work to "support an inclusive, effective and sustained response to COVID-19, minimising its impact on people's livelihoods."

"We recognise the need to enhance stimulus measures that facilitate economic recovery and job creation," the declaration said.

