APEC Leaders Recognize Importance of Stable Energy Markets - Declaration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) APEC leaders recognize the importance of stable energy markets and support the transition to clean energy, the summit's final declaration says.

"We will continue to work together to support energy resilience, access, and security in the region. We acknowledge the importance of stable energy markets, and supporting clean energy transitions," the declaration says.