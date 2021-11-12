UrduPoint.com

APEC Leaders Recognize Importance Of Stable Energy Markets - Declaration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 07:59 PM

APEC Leaders Recognize Importance of Stable Energy Markets - Declaration

APEC leaders recognize the importance of stable energy markets and support the transition to clean energy, the summit's final declaration says

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) APEC leaders recognize the importance of stable energy markets and support the transition to clean energy, the summit's final declaration says.

"We will continue to work together to support energy resilience, access, and security in the region. We acknowledge the importance of stable energy markets, and supporting clean energy transitions," the declaration says.

Related Topics

Market

Recent Stories

French Investigators Probe Rape Claim in Elysee Pa ..

French Investigators Probe Rape Claim in Elysee Palace - Reports

1 minute ago
 France, Russia Agree on Necessity to Observe Minsk ..

France, Russia Agree on Necessity to Observe Minsk Agreements on Donbas - Moscow

1 minute ago
 SpaceX Postpones Launch of Starlink Satellite Flee ..

SpaceX Postpones Launch of Starlink Satellite Fleet Due to Poor Weather - Compan ..

1 minute ago
 Funny old world: The week's offbeat news

Funny old world: The week's offbeat news

2 minutes ago
 Lavrov, Shoigu Discuss NATO-Russia Relations With ..

Lavrov, Shoigu Discuss NATO-Russia Relations With French Counterparts - Moscow

4 minutes ago
 Govt serious in introducing mechanized mining: KP ..

Govt serious in introducing mechanized mining: KP CM

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.